Ananya Panday has found her new favourite emoji and it's not what you think; See PHOTO

Ananya Panday has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks ravishing. Check it out.
Mumbai
Despite being just two films old, Ananya Panday has been able to garner a loyal fan base for all the obvious reasons. The actress began her journey in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in 2019. Post that, she showcased her acting prowess again in Pati, Patni Aur Woh that also featured Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Apart from her acting skills, Ananya is also known for her style statements.

Meanwhile, the actress is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, Ananya has shared a new picture on her Instagram handle. What also grabs our attention here is her caption that reads, “Nobody asked but this is my new favourite emoji.” While we figure out the meaning behind these words, there is no denying this fact that Ananya looks ravishing in this close-up selfie in which she opts for a peach makeup look and nude lip colour.

nobody asked but this is my new favourite emoji 

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her next movie which is Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. If reports are to be believed, Jaideep Ahlawat of Paatal Lok fame plays the antagonist in the romantic action drama. It has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and directed by Maqbool Khan. Apart from that, Ananya will also be collaborating with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for another project helmed by Shakun Batra.

