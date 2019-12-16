Ananya Panday has THIS reaction when someone says they haven't watched Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday shows she has a peculiar reaction when someone says they haven't watched Pati Patni Aur Woh and prompts us to watch the film.

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the cinema halls a few days back on December 5. Starring the new age actors, the romantic comedy is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film recreates the same humour with a millennial twist where Kartik Aaryan is the confused husband Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi plays his wife Vedika and Ananya Panday aka Tapasya is the Woh who makes him sweep off his feet.

The film has become a hit at the Box Office, courtesy rigorous promotions backed by a great script and young energetic actors. When it comes to promotions, the Pati Patni Aur Woh team's social media game has been on point. Be it Kartik and Ananya's Instagram PDA or quirky filters, the actors have been grabbing eyeballs for the same. Recently, Ananya Panday posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle and prompted us to go watch the film. Check it out:

"my face when u say you haven’t watched Pati Patni Aur Woh yet go watch now now NOW!! (link in bio)", reads her caption as she puts up an unamused expression on her face. It looks like Ananya Panday is keeping up to her character Tapasya Singh from the film as she stands tall all decked up in a stylish white shirt coupled with a checkered skirt and gives us our next OOTD!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will soon be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in comedy thriller Khaali Peeli releasing on June 12, 2020.

