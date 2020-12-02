Ananya Panday has the sweetest response for Manish Malhotra as he showers praises on her mom Bhavana; See POST

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her upcoming project backed by Shakun Batra. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Ananya Panday is frequently active on social media and her timeline is proof. Many times, the actress has caught attention owing to her quirky and at times, hilarious captions on her posts. However, her recent post is nothing but a token of gratitude towards someone very special. We are talking about Manish Malhotra. The ace designer of Bollywood recently met her mom Bhavana Pandey and has now shared a picture with the latter on his official social media handle.

As one can see, Bhavana, who is currently winning accolades owing to her stint in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood wives, is wearing a printed blue flared dress teamed up with a pair of off-white sneakers. Manish, on the other hand, is wearing an all-black outfit. He then showers praises on her by stating that she looks like Ananya’s elder sister. After having read the same, the Student of the Year 2 actress gave him the sweetest response ever. She stated that Manish looks like their younger brother here.

Check out their posts below:

Talking about Ananya Panday, the actress is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s next project co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. The paparazzi also spotted them nearby the Gateway of India a few days back. Prior to this, the actress jetted off for a mini-vacation in Dubai. She returned to Mumbai a few days back and immediately resumed her work. Ananya will also team up with Vijay Deverakonda in the Pan Indian movie that is tentatively titled Fighter.

