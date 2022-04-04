Ananya Panday on having female role models: I’ve been fortunate to have grown up with working women

Ananya Panday is only a few films old in the world of showbiz, but she has already gained a major following. The actress made her debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a short time, she has managed to mark her place in the film industry and find her space in the glamourous world. The actress last appeared in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone and was highly praised for her performance. Now, in a recent interview with a well-known magazine, Ananya opened up about female role models.

When asked why is it crucial for young women to have female role models, Ananya told Cosmopolitan, “I truly believe that women need to support each other, because only we understand what each one of us goes through in life. As women, we have our own issues and problems which men may never understand, even if they try to.”

She added that she has been fortunate to have grown up around working women including her grandmothers which reinforced the message that she too can go out into the world, work, and pave her own path. Ananya further appreciated all her friends who are doing incredible work at such a young age. The actress said that all the women currently working in the industry are breaking the glass ceiling in their own ways and it feels encouraging to be surrounded by such women.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger, where she will feature opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

