Ananya Panday on having a working birthday with Deepika, Siddhant: No complaints, It's a different celebration

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 22nd birthday today in Goa with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa as she shoots Shakun Batra's next. On having a birthday on set, Ananya shared her thoughts.

Actress Ananya Panday has turned a year older today and on her 22nd birthday, the actress has no plans to meet her family or close friend and Shanaya Kapoor for the first time in years. Currently, Ananya is in Goa as she is busy with the shooting of Shakun Batra's next with , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Amid this, on her birthday, Ananya opened up about her plans for the day and well, it looks like she has only work on her mind.

In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, the birthday girl revealed that she will be celebrating on the sets with cast and crew for the first time and that she has no complaints about it. Further, Ananya even revealed how amid the ongoing pandemic, she has not met up with her best friends Suhana and Shanaya and has only been connecting with them via video calls. Further, Ananya also shared that she will miss out on her best friend Shanaya's birthday too, that is just 2 days after her birthday, as she will be busy with work.

Talking about a working birthday, Ananya told the national daily, "no complaints. It will be a different kind of celebration without family and friends but with the cast and crew." On her friends, Ananya said that they stayed connected via their online sessions of workout but claimed she missed them. She said, "I definitely do miss hugging my friends." The actress further revealed that after SOTY 2, she had not taken off and in the past few months of lockdown, it had been scary for her. She said that she felt she may have forgotten how to face the camera. But mentioned that when she began shooting again, it was 'smooth sailing.'

Well, we may get a glimpse of Ananya’s birthday celebration on the sets of the film with Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya. Currently, the young star is in Goa and working on her birthday. Wishes have been pouring in for her from all her friends and family on social media. Her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana also wished her. Suhana Khan also shared a cute video with AbRam to wish Ananya on her special day. On the work front, Ananya has Shakun Batra’s next and a Pan-India project with Vijay Deverakonda.

