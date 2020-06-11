Ananya Panday is heartbroken over THIS scene in Breaking Bad and it proves she’s an ardent fan of the show

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a scene from Breaking Bad. The Khaali Peeli actress has been spending time at home while bingeing on movies and favourite shows.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, Ananya Panday is the Gen-Y actor whose fan following is massive among the youth. The young star has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s mind with her performance in her first two films, Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh and many are looking forward to seeing her in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Amid the lockdown, Ananya has been spending time at home with her family and has been bingeing on her favourite movies and shows.

Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram story to express her love for another show and it is none other than Breaking Bad. The epic American TV show about a character named Walter White who begins making and selling Crystal Meth by partnering with his own former student. Ananya seems to be an ardent fan of the show as she shared a scene from an episode in which Jesse’s character is heartbroken and crying over the demise of his girlfriend, Jane. And, in the scene, Walter is seen holding him as he sobs.

Ananya shared the scene and wrote, “This show. This scene. This guy.” Well, surely like most millennials, Ananya too seems to be in complete awe of the show. Amid the lockdown, Ananya is spending most of her time with her family and recently, she binged on Jojo Rabbit at home. She recommended the same to her fans too.

Here is Ananya Panday’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Major portions of the film have been shot prior to the lockdown. The film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was slated to release on June 12, 2020. However, due to the lockdown, it has been postponed. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra’s film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya also has bagged a role in Vijay Deverakonda’s next.

