Ananya Panday heartbroken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Says 'Everyone you meet is fighting a battle'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday leaving the entire entertainment industry saddened and heartbroken. Ananya Panday remembers the late actor through a heartfelt post.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, 14th June 2020 leaving many members of the film fraternity, his closed ones, and fans heartbroken. The actor apparently committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, reveals police reports. However, investigations are still going on over the same. He was 34 at the time of his death. According to multiple reports, he was suffering from depression. Sushant’s death has not only left everyone shocked but also left a deep void in the film industry.

Numerous celebs took to social media on a tragic day and mourned the loss of the promising actor. Ananya Panday has also shared a picture of Sushant on Instagram which happens to be a scene from the movie Chhichhore. The actress also talks about mental health issues in her next post that reads, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.” Many actors have spoken about the need to address mental health issues after the tragic death of the star.

Sushant Singh Rajput initially began his professional journey with TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then made his official debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che in which his performance was highly appreciated. Sushant got his breakthrough role in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story thereby earning accolades from everyone. His last release was the co-starrer Chhichhore. Sushant’s last movie is Dil Bechara which is yet to be released into the theaters.

