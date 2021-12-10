Ananya Panday helps out street kids with THIS sweet gesture as she exits a dinner; WATCH

Ananya Panday grabbed all the limelight last night after her sweet gesture towards a group of street kids was captured and went viral. Ananya was out on a dinner date and was papped while stepping out. The actress opted for casual attire and looked every bit gorgeous in her denim that she paired with her white tee. While stepping out she was surrounded by a group of street kids who wanted her to help them. Ananya did not give them money but instead gave them something else that became the talk of the town.

In the video, you would see that the moment Ananya stepped out of the restaurant, she was being called out by both the paps and the group of street kids. She stood at the entrance of the restaurant and posed for the paps. Later, she wore her mask and walked towards her car. She was escorted by bodyguards till she finally sat in her car. In the background, we can hear the street kids asking for help. It was then that Ananya gave them biscuit packs from inside her car. Later she removed her mask, waved at the paps and her car left. The sweet gesture won the hearts of netizens.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya just came back from the United States after she wrapped up the schedule of her upcoming Pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Apart from Liger, Ananya has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty as well as Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

