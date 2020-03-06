Ananya Panday & her mom are all hearts for little sister Rysa as she croons a song at the stage; Watch VIDEO

Ananya Panday and her mom Bhavana Panday are all praises for the former's sister Rysa as she showcases her singing skills at the stage. Check out the video.

The stunning beauty Ananya Panday is a complete storehouse of talent and everyone can underline this fact after having watched her movies. The actress has become an overnight sensation with the success of her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh in which she plays the role of a Delhi-based young woman, Tapasya Singh. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that acting runs in Ananya’s genes and it comes from her father Chunky Panday who is a pivotal part of Bollywood.

Ananya’s younger sister Rysa is no less in terms of talent but wait! She’s not into acting yet. Instead, the little girl is seen crooning a song by late Amy Winehouse at an event. This video has been shared by both Ananya and their mother Bhavana Panday on their respective social media handles. Well, it is quite evident from their captions that they are proud of Rysa’s achievement. Talking about the video, she is seen wearing denim co-ords while singing on stage.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the movie Khaali Peeli in which she has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame. It has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020. Apart from that, Ananya will collaborate with South star Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame in a pan Indian movie titled Fighter.

