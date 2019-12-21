Ananya Panday on her rapport with Kartik Aaryan: He doesn’t have to say a word, I know what he is thinking

Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli and Shakun Batra’s film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya Panday has won millions of hearts in 2019- one she made a mark in the industry with her debut film- Student of the year 2, and two, she multiplied her fan following with her second film- Pati Patni Aur Woh. Now, ever since she started shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh, she has been linked to co-star Kartik Aaryan and whenever these two are quizzed about their relation, they both have always maintain that they they are good friends. Now in a recent interview, Ananya said that the reason for their amazing chemistry on screen is because they are great friends off-screen and that is why they complement each other so well.

“The reactions come naturally because Kartik has great comic timing. We understand each other so well that he doesn’t have to say a word, I know what he is thinking,” said Ananya. Well, we are sure that when two actors spend time with each other on set, they hit it off well and we only hope to see them work together more often in the future. Post Patni Patni Aur Woh, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli and talking about her co-star Ishaan Khatter, Ananya had said that he is an amazing actor and there is so much that the audience haven’t seen in him.

It was a few weeks back that Ananya had celebrated her birthday and when she was asked about having a working birthday, Ananya had said that she is happy to be working every single day of her life and although she was supposed to go on a holiday on her birthday, but she worked and Ananya hopes she gets to work on every birthday of hers. Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli and Shakun Batra’s film co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

