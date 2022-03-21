Ananya Panday on her relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi: I call us Tom and Jerry because we fight a lot

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared screen-space in the recently released and much-talked-about film Gehraiyaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. The two young actors are all set to feature together once again in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In a recent interview with a leading news agency, Ananya talked about her relationship with the Gully Boy actor and if she’s looking forward to working with him again.

In a conversation with ETimes, Ananya talked about her experience of working with Siddhant, and revealed the nick names she has for both of them. “It was amazing. Sid, and I are good friends. I call us Tom and Jerry because we fight a lot. But then we also love each other a lot. He's a great actor, there was so much that I could just learn from him. I think the fact that we're such good friends also helps our chemistry in our scenes. I'm doing one more film with him, and I'm really excited to be back on set with him,” said the actress.

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the film follows the lives of Alisha (Deepika), Zain (Siddhant) and Tia (Ananya) and their tryst with love, betrayal, and relationships. Things get complicated after Tia’s fiancé Zain falls in love with her cousin Alisha and gets into a relationship with her.

Coming to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the film features Ananya and Siddhant along with The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film has gone on floors now.

ALSO READ: Chunky Panday on daughter Ananya Panday getting trolled for her sheer dress: She needs to look glamourous