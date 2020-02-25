Ananya Panday on her role in Vijay Deverakonda starrer: Young girls will be able to relate to my character

As Ananya Panday is creating a buzz for working with Vijay Deverakonda in her next project, the actress recently spilled beans about her character in the movie.

Ananya Panday is one of the newcomers who has been on the roll ever since she stepped into Bollywood. After making her grand debut in ’s Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the diva has given another successful movie with Patni Patni Aur Woh last year. And while Ananya is working on her third project, she has been roped for a yet another interesting movie opposite nation’s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda.

While the name of this pan India project is yet to be announced, Ananya is already hogging the limelight for romancing Vijay in the movie. Clearly, the audience is quite excited about the movie which will be helmed by Puri Jagganadh. Piquing the curiosity, Ananya recently spilled beans about her role in the movie and revealed that her character will be relatable to every millennial girl. In fact, the young starlet also emphasised that her character has many resemblances with her own personality. Besides, Ananya also revealed that she is also learning Telugu language and is planning to dub for herself in different languages for the movie.

"My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible,” the actress was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Student of The Year 2 actress will also be seen doing some action sequences in the movie. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard. As of now, Ananya is busy working on Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter which is slated to hit the screens in June this year.

