Ananya Panday on her self-love journey: I still feel unconfident on many days, like I don't look good enough

Ananya Panday is an actress who is known for wearing her heart on her sleeves. The Student of The Year 2 actress, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing her journey to stardom and enjoys a massive fan following. And now, Ananya is once again making headlines as she has spoken about self love and called it a constant learning process. During her recent interaction with India Today, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress stated that there are days when she feels she isn’t good enough. Explaining it, Ananya stated that self love is all about being comfortable in one’s skin.

Ananya stated, “I still feel very unconfident many days when I wake up in the morning I don't feel like I look good enough. I don't feel like my hair looks tight. Sometimes I don't feel like something is fitting me right. So, I have those moments all the time because I feel like self-love is a journey. It is a kind of learning where you realise things about yourself every single day”. Furthermore, Ananya also asserted that self love is about realising that it is the internal beauty that matters the most. “And I think it's about getting a little better, growing a little better, each day,” the actress was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya is currently looking forward to the release of Puri Jagannadh’s much talked about movie Liger. The movie will also star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead and he will be seen playing the role of a boxer. Marking Ananya and Vijay’s first collaboration, Liger is slated to release on August 25, 2022. Besides, Ananya is also working on Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

