Ananya Panday is hooked on to Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey song Mehram and here’s proof

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming sports drama Jersey is one of the most anticipated movies of the year for several reasons. While this Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu movie Jersey, it will feature Shahid in the role of a cricketer for the first time on the big screen. And while the movie is already creating a massive buzz in the town, the makers have recently unveiled the first track of Jersey , titled Mehram, and it has been striking the right chords with millions of hearts.

Not just commoners but even celebs have been in awe of this soulful track. Joining them, Ananya Panday has also been hooked to Mehram. This was evident by the recent Instagram story of the Student of the Year 2 actress. The diva had shared a video of the rising sun as she stepped out for a drive early morning on social media. While the rising sun over the beach served as a perfect morning view, the video had a background song as Mehram from Jersey. Ananya had captioned the video as “Good mornin”.

Check out Ananya Panday’s post here:

To note, Shahid has worked really hard for Jersey and was seen honing his skills with the bat at the cricket ground. The actor has been all praises for Jersey starring Nani and had stated that he relates to the story. Talking about the remake, Shahid had stated, “I watched Jersey before Kabir Singh. The time when I saw it, I was unhappy. I used to think where my career would go, what I will do next. So, I could relate to the story of Jersey, which is about late success. It’s about a man who finds glory at a time when people retire”.

