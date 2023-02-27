Ananya Panday hopes she made Vikramaditya Motwane ‘proud’ as she wraps up his film; See Pics

Pinkvilla had already exclusively informed you that Ananya Panday will be headlining Vikramaditya Motwane’s next thriller film. The actress had later even taken to her Instagram handle to share her excitement as she began shooting for the same. Vikramaditya is back in the director’s seat for this gripping, edge-of-the-seat thriller after winning praise for critically acclaimed movies like Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and AK vs. AK. The film which will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s company Saffron has wrapped up today. The actress shared a picture of her along with the director and wrote a long note. Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane’s film

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday shared two pictures from the sets of Vikramaditya Motwane’s film. In the first picture, we can see the actor-director duo twinning in black as Ananya hugs Motwane. Both of them are wearing black hoodies. The next picture is of the entire crew of the film looking super happy to wrap up the project. Sharing these pictures, Ananya wrote, “And that’s a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it.” Check out the post:

Ananya Panday’s work front Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She announced the wrap-up of the film in October 2022 and shared pictures with director Arjun Varain Singh, as well as her co-stars Siddhant and Adarsh. Ananya will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

