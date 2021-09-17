Ananya Panday is a 'hot mess' in black bikini top, drops captivating PICS from Maldives trip

Actress Ananya Panday is making the most of her getaway to the Maldives and her recent photos prove the same. On Friday, Ananya dropped a stunning selfie while posing in a bikini top and left fans gushing over her 'messy' look. She also shared more photos from her time spent by the Maldivian sea. A few days ago, Ananya was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she left the city for a trip. And now, it is out that the star kid is currently holidaying in the Maldives.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a selfie in which she is seen clad in a black bikini top. With her tied up in a high ponytail and makeup kept glam, Ananya looked all charged up to soak up the sun in the Maldives. Sharing this photo, Ananya captioned it as, "Hot Mess." On the other hand, she also shared glimpses of the Maldivian blues on her Instagram stories. She shared a photo of herself enjoying a swing by the sea. In another photo, Ananya was seen enjoying a Disney movie on a projector while chilling in the Maldives.

Take a look:

On Thursday, Ananya announced a new film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She shared the first poster and a teaser announcement of the film. In the film, all three actors would be seen as friends and it is expected to release in theatres in 2023. The film is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Besides this, Ananya also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. She also will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant.

