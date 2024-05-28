'Ananya Panday hot, Sara Ali Khan hot': Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag accidentally reveals his YouTube search history; netizens react

Riyan Parag, the rising star of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), had a standout season in the Indian Premier League 2024 with the tournament's inaugural champions. However, it wasn't his cricket skills that set the internet buzzing. During a YouTube Live session on Sunday, May 26, 2024, the 22-year-old inadvertently revealed his browsing history.

Cricket fans and internet users were abuzz with discussions about the Assam cricket star's browsing details on the video streaming platform. While searching for a song during the live stream, viewers quickly noticed his search history, with notable entries including "Ananya Pandey Hot" and "Sara Ali Khan Hot," referring to the two popular Indian actresses.

Netizens react to Riyan Parag's YouTube search history featuring Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

Fans were quick to take to social media and reshare the leaked YouTube search history. While many poked fun at the young batter, others criticized him, and he faced backlash for it. One social media user wrote, "Ananya pandey aur Sara ali khan ko search bhi kiya ..toh Youtube par". One wrote, "Looks like Riyan Parag’s YouTube search history is quite… educational."

One individual wrote, "Ananya Pandey Hot Sara Ali Khan Hot Riyan Parag bhai aisi kya majboori thi ki ye dono mili search krne ko wo bhi YT pe." Another user reacted, "Let's appreciate Riyan Parag for his talent in IPL 2024 and not troll him for a simple mistake on a live stream. He is also human like us." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan on the work front

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her debut web series Call Me Bae. Recently, the makers announced that the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6, 2024. The upcoming series Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra is helmed by director Collin D’cunha. Alongside Ananya Panday, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last in Murder Mubarak. Up next, she is gearing up for Anurag Basu's Metro..In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. It is the sequel to the 2007 released Life In A…Metro. The second part of the film boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The film is scheduled to release later this year on September 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday's debut series gets a release date; here's when it will stream