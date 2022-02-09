Ananya Panday on how she took lessons from her life to play Tia in Gehraiyaaan: Have felt betrayal, cheating

Ananya Panday has been creating a massive buzz in the town. The actress is just three movies old in the industry and she has successfully carved a niche for herself. And now, the Student of The Year 2 actress has been grabbing attention for her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. Ananya plays a lead role in the movie and her character of Tia will be seen dealing with a web of complex relationships.

And while the movie has already got the tongues wagging, Ananya’s performance in the trailer has already got the audience wanting for more. Interestingly, Ananya has recently opened up on how she got into the skin of the character and stated that she did draw experience from real life emotions to some extent. This isn’t all. Ananya also stated that she had also experienced betrayal and cheating in her life. In her conversation with Zoom TV, the Khaali Peeli actress said, “I am only 23 years old. When I started working on this film, I was 21 at that time. There definitely were certain things that I haven’t experienced in life yet. So, I couldn’t completely take an experience of my life and kind of recreate how I felt at that moment. I have felt certain emotions that Tia’s felt before like betrayal or cheating. Maybe it wasn’t in context to a relationship or a very serious thing, but I could relate to those emotions on a surface level at least”.

To note, Gehraiyaan will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Deepika, Siddhant and Shakun and she is all praises for the team. Hailing Deepika in her interview with HT, Ananya stated, “I've admired her as an actor my whole life. I admire the choices she has made, the characters she has picked up and the way she has played them. She's as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. She's really warm and loving to everyone. She set the right tone and vibe on set every day while we worked together".

