Ananya Panday to Hrithik Roshan: 5 B-town celebs to take Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 decor ideas from

As Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner, the nation prepares to celebrate the biggest festival of the year. It is a Hindu festival celebrating the annual arrival of the Hindu god Ganesha to earth from his celestial abode. The 10-day long Hindu festival, one of the most important in India that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to begin on August 31, 2022, to September 9, 2022. For devotees, this festival is full of fun and fervour - right from cleaning our homes, to preparing the bhog and offerings of modaks and laddoos!

Every year, devotees who welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes, decorate their houses magnificently. When it comes to celebrating festivals, our Bollywood celebrities do not leave any stone unturned to celebrate Ganeshutsav and keep the celebrations eco-friendly and safe. From Shilpa Shetty, and Ananya Panday to Hrithik Roshan, here are some decoration inspirations you can take from Bollywood celebrities

1. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa, Raj Kundra and Viaan can be seen twinning in yellow outfits. The actress celebrated the auspicious festival in an eco-friendly manner by getting an environment-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha. The flower canopy steals the show in this Ganesh Chaturthi decoration at her home.

2. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's Ganapati decoration was filled with vibrant colour and floral decor. The idol is also seen holding a modak. She looked stunning in a yellow salwar kameez as she posed with folded hands in front of her Bappa.

3. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is an environmental activist and she often shares posts on how to keep the environment healthy. She brought home an eco-friendly idol and shared the importance of minimalism and sustainability

4. Hrithik Roshan

The Roshans welcomed Bappa to their home on Ganesh Chaturthi and ended the festivities with visarjan two days later. Hrithik celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family members at home and reminisced about his childhood. For the decor, the actor kept it simple and basic. It featured long banana leaves and lamp lantern diyas around.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the festival by bringing home an eco-friendly Ganpati. She looked absolutely pretty as she wore an orange dress for the occasion.

