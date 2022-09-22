Ananya Panday hypes up Navya Nanda ahead of her podcast release: ‘Even though I hear you talk 24X7…’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is all set for some fun, unplugged conversations with her upcoming podcast ‘What The Hell Navya.’ The trailer of the podcast released a few days ago, and looks like she will be joined by her mum Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Now, with just two days to go for the premiere of What The Hell Navya, her friend and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has shared her excitement for the podcast, and was seen cheering for Navya.

Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are good friends, and also feature in each other’s Instagram posts every now and then. Two days before the podcast’s release, Navya sent Ananya a letter and a hamper, as a token of thanks. The letter read, “As one of the people in my life who has probably said this to me more than once, I'd like to share that my first ever podcast is called 'What The Hell Navya'! Here's a small token of thanks for your support. Whether you were a shoulder to cry on or someone I could confide in when I needed it the most, if you get this letter and hamper, you're special to me.”