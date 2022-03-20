Ananya Panday: I'm not good at handling stress and work pressure, I'm quite young, sometimes it gets to me

Ananya Panday is one of the youngest stars in the Bollywood industry and in a very short span of her career the actress has proved that she is here to stay. Be it her debut movie Student Of The Year 2 or her latest release Gehraiyaan, Ananya has proved her acting skills and has been praised for her performance. Well, being in this glamour industry one has to face constant pressure about a lot of things. In a recent interview with ETimes, Ananya opened up about a lot of things and one of them was about the way she handles work pressure and stress.

Ananya Panday revealed that she is not very good at handling stress and pressure. She takes pride in being a very chilled-out person. But according to her, there are sometimes when this does get to her but Ananya tries to detach herself by spending time with family and friends and ground herself in the real world. The actress quips that she likes to do things that make her happy or make time for herself. Talking further about this Ananya said that actors play so many different characters that they forget about taking care of the person and the human that they are so she tries doing that as often as she can.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gehraiyaan which also starred Deepika Padukone, Dhairaya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya’s performance was appreciated by all.

Apart from that, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has a Pan India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

