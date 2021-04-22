Ananya Panday immerses herself in nature by the sea on Earth day: Promise to do better and be kinder

On Earth day, Ananya Panday posted a wonderful picture on Instagram immersed in the vivid colors of nature in the evening in Goa. Writes a kind promise for everyone to follow.

Many Bollywood celebrities posted pictures on Earth day and spoke about how the earth needs to be nurtured more and humans should stop inflicting exploitation and cruelties on the planet we inhabit. Ananya Panday posted a gorgeous picture on Instagram from one of her distant evenings in Goa. Ananya found herself deeply immersed in the painting-looking sky which had shades of purple, pink and blue. Ananya was wearing a pink top and white jeans as she looked at the camera while standing in front of the infinite sea surrounded by lush mountains.

Ananya wrote in the caption, “thank you mama (earth emoji) let’s all promise to do better and be kinder” with the hashtag #earthday. Ananya was standing on the sea-facing balcony of what seems to be a luxury resort right at the beach in Goa. The beach appears to be completely empty with a perfect view of multiple boats standing at the shore. Goa is certainly one of the most picturesque places in the country and many Bollywood celebrities are currently holidaying in the city considering that Mumbai is under severe lockdown with strict policies about leaving one’s house.

Take a look at the post:

Ananya Panday will be seen next in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger. The Hindi Telugu bilingual will mark Vijay’s debut film in Hindi and the action entertainer is being helmed by Puri Jagannath known for Pokiri. Liger is announced to release on 9 September. Another one of her projects is the untitled Shakun Batra project which is inherently a story about relationships between three people. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and in the leading parts and does not have an announced release date yet.

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

