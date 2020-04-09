Ananya Panday indulging in a photo session on a video call is proof that a little vanity never hurts

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share fun photos of herself from a video call with her friend. In the photos, Ananya surely looked pretty as she flaunted her fresh look and connected with her friend virtually amid the lockdown. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown may be a big hindrance in the way of meeting one’s best friends but it surely doesn’t stop anyone from connecting virtually. Speaking of this, Ananya Panday is making sure to stay connected with her close friends amidst the lockdown by connecting with them over video calls. From clicking photos of each other over video calls to chilling and talking, Ananya is making the most of her quarantine time at home amidst the COVID 19 lockdown period and today, she shared a proof of it.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a series of photos of herself while talking to her best friend over a video call. In the photos, we can see Ananya posing in front of her laptop's camera while talking to her friend on a video call. Clad in a hot pink bathrobe, the diva looked pretty and fresh as she seemed to have stepped out post a shower. While striking different poses, Ananya seemed to be having a gala time with her BFF on the call and it surely will remind you of your friends too.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ananya captioned it as, “facetime foto fun the new normal with @sashajairam.” Her friend too shared some cool clicks of Ananya on her Instagram handle and lit up the internet with the gorgeousness. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star has been spending time at home and while doing so, Ananya has been indulging in self care. From applying face packs to doing her nails, Panday is proving that a little vanity never hurts anyone.

Check out Ananya’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film’s shoot was going on before the lockdown and only one day of shoot remains. It is slated to release on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur. Soon, Ananya will also kick off her next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is untitled and will release on February 12, 2021.

