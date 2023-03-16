Ananya Panday is a cute mess with haldi smeared face in INSIDE PIC from Alanna Panday’s pre-wedding festivity

Ananya Panday has been grabbing all the limelight for the past couple of days with her fashion game at her cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities. Alanna is getting hitched to her boyfriend Ivor McCray on March 16, today. The entire Panday family is busy with the pre-wedding festivities and we are getting to see the celebs putting their stylish foot forward at the ceremonies. Talking about Ananya, she seems to be one of the prettiest bridesmaids and today she shared a picture of her from the Haldi ceremony that we bet you cannot take your eyes off from.

Ananya Panday shares pic from Alanna Panday’s Haldi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday can be seen looking cute in a lehenga. She is wearing a cream-coloured embellished choli with a princess cut and thin strap. She flaunts her toned midriff and has paired her choli with a netted dupatta. The actress has clutched her hair and has some Haldi applied on her face and hands. She poses with both her hands in front of her face as she cutely shows off the Haldi everywhere.

Check out the picture:

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav. She recently wrapped Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller film which has created a lot of hype. Ananya will also be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

Talking about Alanna Panday, she is a social media influencer with almost 1 million followers. She talks about beauty, fashion and lifestyle in her blogs. She has kept herself away from the Bollywood industry. She has done her graduation in fashion management from the London College of Fashion. She also owns a YouTube channel along with her husband-to-be Ivor and it has a subscriber base over 160K subscribers.