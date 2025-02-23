Ananya Panday is every Indian cricket fan cheering hard for team amid India vs Pakistan while on sets; see PIC
Like many other celebs, Ananya Panday is also enjoying the India vs Pakistan match. Despite being busy at work, the actress didn't miss cheering for Team India.
Ananya Panday recently attended the star-studded wedding festivities of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani in a stunning saree. After having fun at the event, the actress returns to the grind and resumes shooting. But despite being busy on sets, the diva didn’t miss the opportunity to cheer for team India at the ongoing India vs Pakistan match. Check it out.
On February 23, 2025, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and dropped visuals of her enjoying the India vs Pakistan match from her vanity van. The CTRL actress shared a selfie video and wrote, “Shooting can’t stop me from cheering. Let’s goooo.”
Check it out:
Last year, Panday was seen in Vikramaditya Motwane-helmed thriller film, CTRL. In the movie, the B-town diva played the role of a social media addict who let an application control her life. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon, the Netflix film also starred Vihaan Samat.
Next up, she was seen in Call Me Bae, a comedy-drama television series directed by Colin D'Cunha. Produced under Dharmatic Entertainment, the show showcased how a heiress had to hustle in the streets of Mumbai to create a life on her own after she made a grave mistake. Apart from AP, the entertaining Amazon Prime series also starred Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. A second season is also in the offing.
Having said that, reports had suggested that she joined hands with Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming period love story that was supposed to mark their first collaboration. But sadly, the artists had to drop that plan due to a date conflict. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla that Ananya and Imtiaz won't be collaborating because the dates required for the shooting do not match.
However, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress has an exciting lineup of films for fans in 2025. She is currently busy with Karan Singh Tyagi's Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The actress will also be seen in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.
Varun Dhawan enjoys India vs Pakistan match with daughter Lara and pet Joey; fans call it ‘pic of the day’