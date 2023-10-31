Ananya Panday is 'happiest little Scorpio' in beach PICS from Maldives birthday vacay; Bhavana Pandey reacts

Ananya Panday had a laid-back 25th birthday celebration in the Maldives, with her rumored beau, Aditya Roy Kapur, by her side. The Student of the Year 2 star recently shared some snapshots of her birthday vacation on Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of the fun. Her post got a sweet reaction from her mom Bhavana Panday too.

Ananya Panday drops cute photos from 25th birthday vacation

On October 31, Ananya Panday whisked her Instagram followers away to the sun-kissed shores of the Maldives with a delightful photo album. These snapshots captured Ananya donned in beach attire, her wet hair and sun-kissed glow suggesting she'd just taken a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear waters. In one particular photograph, the actress can be seen holding the thought-provoking book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari.

Captioning the post, the Dream Girl 2 actress shared her joy, writing, "the happiest little Scorpio,” followed by a Scorpio emoji.

Take a look:

Upon seeing Ananya's adorable and cheerful pictures, her mother, Bhavana Pandey, couldn't help but express her happiness. She took to her Instagram stories and shared Ananya's post with an affectionate caption, "My cutie,” followed by red heart and bullseye emojis.

Check out her post below:

Yesterday, Ananya Panday treated her fans to another round of captivating snapshots from her Maldives birthday celebration. Commemorating her 25th birthday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared precious moments on her Instagram. In the post, she eloquently conveyed her gratitude, sheer happiness, and a hint of mystique that surrounded this special day.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday's latest acting venture Dream Girl 2, a film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, had her portraying the character of Pari Srivastav. The film enjoyed a successful run at the box office. Looking ahead, her next project in the pipeline is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Additionally, she's set to appear in Call Me Bae.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday dances to Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Kajra Re at Call Me Bae wrap up bash; Watch