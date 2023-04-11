Ananya Panday is 'single' reveals mom Bhavana amid dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur

Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday has been hitting headlines lately for her rumoured romance with Aditya Roy Kapur. It all started after the duo was seen spending time with each other at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. Since then, they have been making joint appearances in the city. Recently, Ananya was seen attending the special screening of Gumraah to support Aditya. However, her mom Bhavana Pandey has revealed that she is single currently.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur aren't dating?

In a recent interview with ETimes, Bhavana reacted to the ongoing dating reports of Ananya and Aditya. The alleged love birds recently walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra and made heads turn with their electrifying chemistry. It only added extra fuel to the relationship rumours. But Bhavana, who will soon be seen in the third season of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, said that Ananya is single.

She said, "The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative."

Work front

Ananya is all set to be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The first look was recently revealed and it got netizens quite excited. Apart from this, she has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She is also a part of Vikramaditya Motwane's next. The actress wrapped up the shoot recently. On the other hand, Aditya is enjoying the release of Gumraah and his debut series, The Night Manager.

