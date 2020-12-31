Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter celebrate spotting Dolphins at Maldives as they welcome 2021; See PHOTOS

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter jetted off to Maldives a few days ago. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

We are just a few hours away from welcoming 2021 and the celebrations have already begun. Meanwhile, a few of our beloved celebs had earlier jetted off to exotic locations to ring in the New Year. Among them are Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who traveled to Maldives sometime back and have been sharing stunning pictures from the place. Right from sharing fascinating pictures of beaches to photobombing each other, both of them are enjoying themselves to their fullest in the scenic locale.

As we speak of this, both Ananya and Ishaan have shared a few more alluring pictures which are sure to make many of us feel like packing our bags and traveling right away! Firstly, the diva has shared a few candid pictures in which she looks ravishing in floral co-ords. The same goes for Ishaan Khatter who flaunts his chiseled physique amidst the blue waters as can be seen in the pictures. Both of them have also given a glimpse of the dolphins playing around through a few videos.

Check out their posts below:

In the midst of all this, Ananya Panday and Ishaan holidaying together has also sparked off their dating rumours. Needless to say, they look amazing together in the pictures and we are waiting to get a glimpse of some more! For the unversed, both of them collaborated for the first time in Khaali Peeli directed by Maqbool Khan. As for Ananya, she will next be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter and then in Shakun Batra’s next project.

