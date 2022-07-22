Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Gauri Khan & others arrive at welcome party for Russo brothers; PICS

The Russo brothers are currently in India as they are promoting the recently released film The Gray Man featuring Dhanush. Amid this, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani has hosted a star-studded welcome party for the filmmakers in the city of Mumbai tonight. Among others, celebrities like Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Kiran Rao were also spotted at the party. Check out their latest photos.