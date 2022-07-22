Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Gauri Khan & others arrive at welcome party for Russo brothers; PICS

The Russo brothers are in India for the promotional tour of The Grey Man featuring Dhanush.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 22, 2022 11:23 PM IST  |  3.4K
The Russo brothers are currently in India as they are promoting the recently released film The Gray Man featuring Dhanush. Amid this, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani has hosted a star-studded welcome party for the filmmakers in the city of Mumbai tonight. Among others, celebrities like Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Kiran Rao were also spotted at the party. Check out their latest photos. 

ananya panday at the russo brothers' welcome party-1

ananya panday at the russo brothers' welcome party-2

ishaan khatter at the russo brothers' welcome party-1

ishaan khatter at the russo brothers' welcome party-2

gauri khan at the russo brothers' welcome party-1

kiran rao at the russo brothers' welcome party-1

sanjay kapoor and maheep kapoor at the russo brothers' welcome party-1

chunky panday and bhavana pandey at the russo brothers' welcome party-1

