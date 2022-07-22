Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Gauri Khan & others arrive at welcome party for Russo brothers; PICS
The Russo brothers are in India for the promotional tour of The Grey Man featuring Dhanush.
The Russo brothers are currently in India as they are promoting the recently released film The Gray Man featuring Dhanush. Amid this, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani has hosted a star-studded welcome party for the filmmakers in the city of Mumbai tonight. Among others, celebrities like Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Kiran Rao were also spotted at the party. Check out their latest photos.
Credits: Viral Bhayani, manav manglani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!