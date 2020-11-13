Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter glam it up as they arrive at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s house for Diwali bash: PHOTOS

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were snapped as they reached Siddhant Chaturvedi's house in Mumbai to celebrate Diwali. Not just them, Deepika Padukone also was seen making way to Siddhant's house for the celebration.

Diwali 2020 is almost here and ahead of the big celebrations tomorrow, Bollywood celebs are joining their close ones today to celebrate. Speaking of this, this evening, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were snapped arriving at Siddhant Chaturvedi's place for the Diwali night bash. Not just them, even was seen making her way to Siddhant's house to celebrate with all the festival of lights. While Ananya and Ishaan arrived together, Deepika arrived separately.

In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a red maxi dress with a side slit along with black heels. The gorgeous star was seen opting for a matching black clutch in her hand. Her hair was left loose with soft curls in them and her makeup was perfectly glamourous for a night of Diwali celebrations. On the other hand, Ishaan kept it breezy in a blue printed shirt and beige pants. He teamed it up with brown shoes and a cool pair of sunglasses. Ananya and Ishaan are seen sporting their masks as well amid the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, Deepika also arrived to celebrate with Ananya, Ishaan and Siddhant ahead of Diwali. While we await inside photos from their celebrations, Ananya and Ishaan's photos from paparazzi earlier give us a glimpse of their OOTN.

Take a look at Ananya and Ishaan's photos:

Recently, Ananya, Siddhant and Deepika returned from Goa after wrapping one schedule of Shakun Batra's untitled film. Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant are a part of Shakun's complex story of relationships. The film is being produced by 's Dharma Productions and is tentatively slated to release on February 12, 2021. Besides this, Ishaan and Siddhant are a part of a common project titled Phone Bhoot with .

Also Read|Ananya Panday is Ishaan Khatter’s ‘number 1 dude’ while Shahid Kapoor is his ‘Bhai friend’ and here’s proof

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×