Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter have funny nick names for each other & it is not what you are thinking

Ananya Panday has a nick name for Khaali Peeli co star Ishaan Khatter; Check it out
6299 reads Mumbai
News,Ananya Panday,Ishaan KhatterAnanya Panday has a nick name for Khaali Peeli co star Ishaan Khatter; Check it out
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter got fans excited when it was announced that the two are coming together for the first time on screen in Khaali peeli. Ever since the shooting of the film has started, their BTS pictures and videos have only added to the buzz. Now since all of us are in self quarantine, celebs are taking to social media to share their latest photos and videos and update their fans, and today, Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter posted a clean shaven picture on Instagram as he shaved off his beard. Besides messages from his fans, Ananya Panday too left a comment on the photo and from Ananya and Ishaan’s banter, we feel they have unique names for each other.

While Ananya wrote, ‘Changu Mangu’, soon after, Ishaan wrote, ‘@ananyapanday ay chal na.. hawa aande.. bhaalu…” Well, we totally love their nicknames for each other. Talking about the film, as per reports, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shot for a high-octane chase sequence in the busy Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai and it is being said that it is the first time ever that an action sequence was shot in the area.

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and the film was scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020, however, given the Coronavirus lockdown, we are sure that the film’s release will be postponed. Besdies Khaali Peeli, Ananya will also be seen in an untitled Shakun Batra film featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Ishaan Khatter's clean shave look here:

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's reaction to the paparazzi calling her ACP is hilarious; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

