Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli teaser becomes the 2nd most disliked on YouTube after Sadak 2

Khaali Peeli teaser, starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, was unveiled lately and has received 1.2 million downvotes so far.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been making the headlines ever since the makers of Khaali Peeli have unveiled a trailer of the movie. The movie marks Ananya and Ishaan’s first collaboration and it has been the talk of the town inception. However, the Khaali Peeli teaser has received a mixed response. In fact, looks like a majority of netizens aren’t pleased with the teaser and rallied together to hit the dislike button as a protest against nepotism. In fact, the teaser has emerged as the second most disliked on YouTube.

Yes! You read that right. The Khaali Peeli teaser has garnered around 1.2 million downvotes within two days of its release. Although the teaser has been trending ever since it has been released, but the massive number of dislikes showcases the public anger which has been raging for some time since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. To note, while Khaali Peeli teaser has been the second most disliked on YouTube, the first spot has been stored by and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 which was released earlier this month. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, the movie will mark Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after over two decades.

To note, Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli have been two of the most anticipated movies of the year and will be releasing on OTT platforms. And with the kind of protest the trailer and teasers have witnessed lately, it would be interesting to see how these movies will fare post release.

