Ananya Panday is Ishaan Khatter’s ‘number 1 dude’ while Shahid Kapoor is his ‘Bhai friend’ and here’s proof

Taking to social media on the occasion of Friendship Day, Ishaan Khatter shared photos of his closest buddies Ananya Panday and brother Shahid Kapoor. Here are the photos that Ishaan shared of Ananya and Shahid.

Friendship Day was special to many of Bollywood stars as well and speaking of this, Ishaan Khatter also celebrated the day by sharing with fans his closest buddies. Taking to social media, Ishaan shared photos of his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday and brother Shahid Kapoor. Ananya and Ishaan have been friends since they kicked off their movie Khaali Peeli together. Amid the lockdown, Ishaan was spotted once or twice heading to meet Ananya at her house and was papped outside it.

On the other hand, Shahid is closest to Ishaan and photos of their boys' biking trip to the Alps went viral last year. On the occasion of Friendship day, Ishaan went on a spree of sharing throwback photos of Ananya and brother Shahid as he expressed his love for his buddies. In one of the photos, Ananya is seen relishing a piece of brownie. Clad in casuals with a cute headband, Ananya looked absolutely adorable. On the other hand, the photo Ishaan shared with brother Shahid was one from their trip.

In the photo, Shahid is seen goofing around with his brother Ishaan who is seen laying on the ground while the Kabir Singh star is seen pretending to kick him. The goofy fun indicated their love for each other. Ishaan captioned the photo as, “busting my you know what since ‘95. #bhaifriend.” On the other hand, the photo of Ananya was captioned, “#1 Dude. but the brownie is her bestie tho.”

Here are the photos of Ananya and Shahid by Ishaan:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ishaan and Ananya’s film’s shoot had stalled. They will be seen next in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Ananya and Ishaan in the lead. Apart from this, Ishaan also has A Suitable Boy with Tabu that will release soon on Netflix. He also recently announced his film with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, titled Phone Bhoot.

Also Read|Shahid Kapoor turns into ‘Blue eyed’ hunk thanks to Instagram filter and leaves Ishaan Khatter ‘hypnotised

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×