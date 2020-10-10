Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli becomes the 1st film to hit threatre screens post lockdown

Despite being released on an OTT platform, Khaali Peeli will be having a theatrical release on October 16, 2020. Read on for further details.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has finally allowed the reopening of movie theatres from October 15, 2020, with 50% occupancy. They were all shut down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in March. Now, the theatre owners are allowed to open them in areas outside containment zones. This initiative has been welcomed by members of the film fraternity who have expressed their happiness and gratitude about the same on social media. We’ve got something more to boost our readers’ excitement.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is going to be the first Bollywood movie to be released into the theatres post lockdown. Yes, you heard it right! The Maqbool Khan directorial will hit the theatres screens on October 16, 2020. The movie was earlier released on an OTT platform back on October 2, 2020. Apart from this, the Tamil movie Ka Pae Ranasingam featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi will also have a theatrical release on the same date.

Earlier, Khaali Peeli was also screened at the drive-in theatres of Bengaluru and Gurugram. Here’s what trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted about the same, “This should come as music to ears of filmbuffs & industry people, but as bad news for those who predicted Bollywood doom. 6 shows of Khaali Peeli in a make-shift Drive In cinema in Gurgaon in weekend are all sold out. One yesterday, two today and three tomorrow. At 999/- per car.” Apart from India, the movie was also released in Austria, Singapore, Netherlands, Mauritius, Africa, and Fiji.

Credits :Hindustan Times

