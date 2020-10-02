Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli's 'sensuous and explicit' visuals face cuts by CBFC

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is not just releasing on an OTT platform but also in drive-in cinemas in some cities. Amid this, the CBFC has axed several scenes and dialogues from the film.

After months of wait, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is all set to release today on an OTT platform. However, the film is not just releasing on an OTT platform but also in drive-in cinemas in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Hence, it was mandatory for Ananya and Ishaan starrer to get itself censor certified by CBFC. In the process of it, reportedly, several scenes and dialogues that were considered to be 'explicit and sensuous' in nature were removed by CBFC from the film.

As per a report of Bollywood Hungama, Ananya and Ishaan starrer had certain scenes featuring Swanand Kirkire aka Choksi Bhai staring at the character Pooja in a 'lecherous' way and hence, the board asked the makers to remove it. The dialogues that came in those scenes also were reportedly objected to and hence, removed. Further, as per the portal's report, other dialogues that faced the cut included certain 'objectionable terms' used. Certain dialogues were replaced with other words like 'Maa ki aankh' was reportedly changed to 'bhains ki aankh' and 'maa ki' was replaced with 'bhains ki.' Further, 'sensuous and explicit' scenes in the song Tehas Nehas have been removed too.

Not just this, CBFC asked to replace the word 'item' with 'ladki' and another objectionable word with 'aunty.' Further, as per the portal's report, the makers were asked to put a disclaimer in the beginning of the film that all those associated with the movie are 'against the exploitation and objectification of children and women.' Also, font size of anti-smoking tickers was increased and an anti-smoking ad was placed in the beginning of the second half.

Take a look at stills from the film:

After all the cuts and replacements, the CBFC gave the film a U/A certificate on September 22 and the run time of the film was 119 minutes. As per the report, the makers would be releasing the censored version on the OTT platform today. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist. The music of the film faced some controversy too in the beginning due to the song Beyonse Sharma Jayegi. Khaali Peeli is all set to release today on ZeePlex. It is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Himanshu Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

