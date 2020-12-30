Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's PHOTOS from their Maldives vacay send the internet into a meltdown

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were earlier spotted at the airport as they jetted off to Maldives. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures on Instagram.

It’s that time of the year when people gear up for the New Year celebrations along with their loved ones. Even the Bollywood celebs have been preparing for the same and some of them have already taken off to some exotic locations to ring in 2021. For instance, , , , and have gone to Rajasthan ahead of the celebrations. Now, the latest that we know is that Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are in Maldives.

Yes, you heard it right. The two actors who earlier featured together in Khaali Peeli are all set to kick start the New Year in the exotic locale. Moreover, both of them have shared some stunning pictures that have now sent the internet into a meltdown. For instance, a bikini-clad Ananya Panday is seen relishing a burger as she poses for the camera. Ishaan, on the other hand, shows off his chiseled physique in yet another picture and goes scuba diving in another.

Check out the pictures below:

As has been mentioned above, Ananya and Ishaan collaborated for the first time in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli. It was released on an OTT platform a few months ago. Now that the two actors are holidaying in Maldives together, this has definitely sparked off their dating rumours too! Well, we will have to wait a little longer to get further details about the same. As for Ananya, she will next be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in a pan-India movie which is tentatively titled Fighter. The actress also teams up with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s project. As for Ishaan, he will next be seen in Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and .

