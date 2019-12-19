Ananya Panday on Jamia Protest: We should respect all religions and just believe in peace, kindness & harmony

One of the most talked about issue in India currently is the protest that turned violent at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. Ananya Panday spoke about the same in an interview. The young star mentioned she wants to know all facts and then speak on it.

When it comes to speaking on the pressing issue in the country of Jamia Millia Islamia protest that took place in New Delhi, most Bollywood stars have refrained from commenting on it. However, young star Ananya Panday spoke about the matter in a recent chat and mentioned her take on it. While the protest by students turned violent after Delhi Police entered the campus, it was the students raising their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In an interview with Times Now, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star, Ananya mentioned that she doesn’t support violence and wants everyone to live happily. The SOTY 2 star said she understands her responsibility as an actor but also shared that she isn’t quite aware of politics. Ananya revealed that she doesn’t know all the facts about it to take a stand in the matter and wants to learn about it and then speak about the same. However, Ananya stated that it is important as an actor to use their voice responsibly.

Ananya said, “I completely believe in peace and non-violence. We should respect all religions and just believe in peace, kindness and harmony. We all should live happily. I think it's very important to use your voice and use your voice responsibly. But, having said that, I think you should have all the knowledge before you do that.” The young star expressed that she will speak up once she is aware. She said, “And I think when it comes to politics, I am not that well informed to take a stand. I know I am an actor and whatever I say people are going to get influenced by that... and you know something I am going to say is going to impact a lot of people, so I would only like to speak once I know all the facts and information.”

Meanwhile, after Bollywood’s stoic silence on the matter, Netizens tweeted and trended #ShameOnBollywood. Celebs like , Pulkit Samrat, Mika Singh, , Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Sushant Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chaddha and more have spoken up in Jamia Protest matter. Students all across the country are currently are protesting against the bill. Article 15 actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub even joined the students in New Delhi for the protest.

