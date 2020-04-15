Ananya Panday joins Sara Ali Khan in sending out positivity amid Coronavirus lockdown with stunning PHOTOS

Social media is a place that is enabling the spread of positivity in times of this difficult crisis and well, after Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday has taken to social media to share some of it with her new post.

The Coronavirus crisis needs everyone to be positive in such difficult times and while everyone has been asked to stay home, for now, social media has turned into a happy place right now as instead of spreading hate or other things, everyone is spreading positivity, and rightly so. Celebrities have also been updating fans on what have they been up to amid the ongoing pandemic, and well, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others happen to be just some of them.

It was just yesterday that Sara shared a happy photo of hers where she wrote how our hearts, minds, and souls are not in lockdown. She accompanied the post with a super happy picture. And today, Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has taken to social media and she shared photos along with it mentioning how we are not stuck at home and that we are all safe at home. She shared some stunning photos in athleisure wear and posed like a total diva.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos right here:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The movie fared decently at the box office. Up ahead, she has multiple projects lined up, including one with and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, and also a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Credits :Instagram

