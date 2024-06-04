Ananya Panday jokes about 'taking over first AD job' as she shares PIC from sets

Bollywood darling Ananya Panday continues to charm audiences with her stellar performances. As one of the industry's beloved actresses, she recently delighted fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes snapshot, humorously hinting at her newfound role as an assistant director on set.

Ananya Panday playfully teases about taking over ‘first AD job’

Ananya Panday shares a monochromatic snapshot on her Instagram story, showing her seated on a set chair with papers in hand. In a playful twist, she hints at stepping into the role of an assistant director.

Sharing the stunning picture, Ananya wrote, “Taking over the first AD job on set today.” In the image, she is seen wearing a white razorback with her hair tied in a cute ponytail.

Ananya Panday reacts to Navya Naveli Nandai’s post

Today, Navya Naveli Nanda treated her Instagram followers to a series of vacation snapshots, soaking in the breathtaking 'Blues.' Upon seeing the photos, her close friend and actress Ananya Panday swiftly reacted, commenting, "Come back to me."

Ananya Panday on work front

On the professional front, Ananya Panday's latest appearance was in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film garnered critical acclaim, with special appreciation for Ananya's performance, winning her both love and praise from audiences.

Next in line, Ananya Panday is preparing for her debut series titled Call Me Bae, slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting September 6, 2024. Alongside Ananya, the show boasts an ensemble cast featuring Vir Das, Mini Mathur, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, and Niharika Lyra Dutt. Ananya is also set to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming project.

