Ananya Panday journals and reads to get rid of mid-week blues: Me time is way too underrated

Ananya Panday just showed us fans how she is dealing with midweek blues. Ananya, despite being only a few films old, has made her space in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ever since then, the young actress has been in the limelight. She gets photographed by the paparazzi whenever she steps out in the city. Moreover, she too likes to keep an active presence on social media and treat fans to sneak-peeks of her personal and professional lives every now and then. And now, she shared how she is dealing with an ‘overwhelming’ weekday.

A few moments back, Ananya took to her Instagram space and shared a photo on the stories feature, showcasing how she is dealing with her midweek blues. In the picture, one can see a red journal with the initials of her name ‘AP’ imprinted on the cover. It also had a pen with it. One can also see a book titled ‘everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, love’ by Dolly Alderton. She also had a lit candle on the table along with the journal and book. Sharing this picture, Ananya wrote a caption expressing how important ‘me-time’ is. She wrote, “was feeling overwhelmed in the day but had this kinda night after so long (pink heart emoji) me time is way too underrated (blue butterfly emoji).”

In terms of work, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya, and Dhairya Karwa, the film explores the lives of four individuals and their tryst with love, loss, and betrayal. Ananya will be soon seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger, where she will feature opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

