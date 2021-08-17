Ananya Panday just dropped childhood pics with Alanna on her birthday & we can't decide who's cuter

Actress Ananya Panday often treats fans with adorable photos from her childhood days and well, today seemed to be that special day. On Alanna Panday's birthday, the Khaali Peeli actress surprised her cousin and dropped cute childhood photos with her on social media. Along with this, Ananya penned a heartfelt note to wish cousin Alanna on her birthday. However, between Ananya and Alanna as little girls in the childhood photos, it surely was a tough task to pick who's cuter.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya shared two cute moments from her and Alanna's childhood. In the first photo, Ananya is seen sitting on the bed while Alanna is seen hiding behind her. In another, Ananya could be seen flashing her teeth to smile at the camera and Alanna could be seen posing with her. Sharing the photos, Ananya relived the childhood memories with her cousin and sent her love on her special day. She wrote, "Happy Bday Lanshu ILYSM @AlannaPanday."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Ananya was in the headlines when she wrapped up her film with Shakun Batra. Photos from the film wrap hit the internet and went viral. From her cute moments with on the set to goofy photos with Siddhant Chaturvedi, everything seems to have been loved by netizens. Deepika also shared a video recently from the wrap that featured Ananya. The actress did not want the shoot to end with Deepika and Siddhant. The yet-untitled film has been wrapped up and now, Ananya will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by .

