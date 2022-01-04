Ananya Panday just dropped hint about Gehraiyaan trailer as she chats with shutterbugs; WATCH

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan's teaser have released and fans are excited about the trailer. The drama which deals with the complex relationship is one of the most awaited. The makers have not announced any date for the trailer but the film will be witnessing digital release. The romantic drama is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Amid this, Ananya Panday today just increased the excitement level after she mentioned the trailer will be coming soon.

Today, Ananya was spotted coming out of the studio indulged in some candid chat with shutterbugs. The actress was heard saying that she missed watching Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in theatres as it is closed due to COVID 19. “I will watch it when it comes on OTT,” she added. When asked about Deepika’s birthday, the actress said she will call and wish her. And then finally when asked about Gehraiyaan’s trailer, she said it is coming soon so please remain excited.

The teaser begins with a knock at Deepika Padukone's door, who finds Siddhant Chaturvedi on the other side of it. The two embrace each other as a soothing song Gehraiyaan begins to play. We also see glimpses of Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Take a look here:

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25. The shooting of the film began in 2020. The film has been shot in Goa, Mumbai, and Alibaug. Ananya also has Liger in her kitty.

Also Read: Did Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in the Gehraiyaan teaser impress you? VOTE