Ananya Panday keeps her airport OOTN ultra-chic, dons a green bomber jacket and denim shorts; PICS

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors among the newbies in B’Town. She made her acting debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year where she featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Since then, she has been in the spotlight. Ananya has a huge following on social media and is often photographed by the media as and when she steps out in the city. Speaking of which, last night, the actress was papped at the airport in Mumbai. Have you seen her latest pictures yet?

Ananya Panday clicked at the airport

A few hours back, Ananya Panday was clicked by the shutterbugs as she arrived at the airport. The young actress dished out some major style goals as she donned a white crop top with blue denim shorts. She also wore a green bomber jacket which elevated her outfit of the night even more. For footwear, Ananya went with red and blue sneakers. The actress wore her hair down and sported minimal and subtle makeup. She also carried a mouth mask. Ananya acknowledged the paparazzi and obliged them with photos as they clicked her from a distance.

Ananya Panday’s latest pictures

Ananya Panday’s upcoming films

Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan where she featured alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has the much-anticipated Puri Jagannadh film Liger. She will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda, who will mark his Bollywood debut with the pan-India film. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

