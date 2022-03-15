Ananya Panday keeps her OOTD chic in a black tee & distressed jeans as she's papped; PICS

Ananya Panday is only a few films old in Bollywood, however, the actress has managed to make her mark in the industry. Ananya made her debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and ever since then she has remained in the limelight. The young star enjoys a huge following on social media where she often shares bits and pieces of her life with fans and friends. The paparazzi also click her whenever she is spotted in the city. Speaking of which, a few hours back, she was clicked by the paps yet again.

Ananya was photographed outside a salon in Mumbai. She opted for a casual yet stylish outfit for the day, as she was seen donning a black t-shirt, which she paired with high-waisted, black ripped jeans with a straight fit. To add some contrast, Ananya wore a pair of white sneakers for footwear. Her hair was kept open and she was seen sans any makeup. Ananya acknowledged the media and even waved at the camera. She also posed for pictures while the shutterbugs clicked her from a distance.

Check out Ananya Panday’s pictures from today:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

