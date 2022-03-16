Ananya Panday keeps it stylish in ribbed orange crop top & jeans as she gets papped at a salon; PICS

Ananya Panday is only a few films old in the tinsel town of Bollywood. However, she is emerging to be one of the most popular faces among the Gen Z actors in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, and ever since then, she has consistently been a part of the limelight. Chunky and Bhavana Pandey’s elder daughter Ananya enjoys quite a huge following on social media. Apart from this, the paparazzi also click the young actress whenever she is spotted in the city.

Speaking of which, a few moments back, the Gehraiyaan actress was papped outside a salon in the Khar locality of the dream city of Mumbai. Ananya was seen keeping her outfit of the night quite chic and stylish as she donned a ribbed orange crop top combined with a pair of high-waisted wide-legged denims. For footwear, Ananya wore a pair of white sneakers. Her shoulder-length hair was kept open and opted for a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. As the paparazzi clicked her from a distance, she smiled and waved at the camera.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pictures:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.