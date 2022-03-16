Ananya Panday keeps it stylish in ribbed orange crop top & jeans as she gets papped at a salon; PICS

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Mar 16, 2022 10:14 PM IST  |  2.9K
   
Ananya Panday is only a few films old in the tinsel town of Bollywood. However, she is emerging to be one of the most popular faces among the Gen Z actors in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, and ever since then, she has consistently been a part of the limelight. Chunky and Bhavana Pandey’s elder daughter Ananya enjoys quite a huge following on social media. Apart from this, the paparazzi also click the young actress whenever she is spotted in the city. 

Speaking of which, a few moments back, the Gehraiyaan actress was papped outside a salon in the Khar locality of the dream city of Mumbai. Ananya was seen keeping her outfit of the night quite chic and stylish as she donned a ribbed orange crop top combined with a pair of high-waisted wide-legged denims. For footwear, Ananya wore a pair of white sneakers. Her shoulder-length hair was kept open and opted for a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. As the paparazzi clicked her from a distance, she smiled and waved at the camera. 

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pictures: 

ananya panday spotted at a salon first image
ananya panday spotted at a salon second image
ananya panday spotted at a salon third image
ananya panday spotted at a salon fourth image
ananya panday spotted at a salon fifth image

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.  

