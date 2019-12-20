Ananya Panday on Khaali Peeli co star Ishaan Khatter: He is amazing & people have not seen how much he can do

Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday has clearly had the best year because after receiving accolades for her debut film- Student of the year, Ananya shined in her second film as well- Pati Patni Aur Woh. As we speak, Pati Patni Aur Woh is performing well at the box office and a few days back, the cast of the film were papped at the success party of the film. Now post this, this young actress will be seen in Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli and this is the first time that the two will be seen romancing each other. Ever since the poster of the film has been released, fans have been super pumped to see Ishaan romance Ananya.

Now in an interview, Ananya Panday opened up on working with Ishaan as she said that Ishaan is an amazing actor and people haven’t seen his potential yet. “ Ishaan is amazing and I feel like people have not even seen how much he can do yet, you know I feel like there is so much more to Ishaan which people are gonna see very soon,” said Ishaan. Talking about her role in Khaali Peeli, Ananya had said that while in Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, her lingo was how she speaks in real life but in Khaali Peeli, her character Pooja has a Bambaiya lingo and this is actually the first film where she has to change the way she speaks.

Besides films, Ananya Panday is an avid follower of Bigg Boss and every season, she makes sure to follow all the episodes. However, this season, since Ananya has been busy with promotions and shootings, therefore, she was unable to follow the season and in an interview, she had said that she is extremely sad about it.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

