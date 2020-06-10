  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya posing in this throwback photo will make you miss your girls too

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor's throwback photos from their afternoon outing is going to make you miss your good old pre-lockdown days with the girl friends.
10788 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya posing in this throwback photo will make you miss your girls tooAnanya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya posing in this throwback photo will make you miss your girls too
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been weeks since most of us have gotten a chance to meet our friends and hang out with them, even if it means doing practically nothing and just lazing around. But something that we miss the most is to be able to dress up and go out and click some amazing pictures with them and well, if you want to feel some nostalgia then we have photos of Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor from an outing together and you can just share a throwback yourself.

The photos see all three of them looking as stunning as ever. While both Shanaya and Khushi are wearing full length summer dresses and look gorgeous, Ananya opted for denim shorts in white and layered her blouse with a baby pink blazer. The trio is seen posing for the camera and it looks like they can't seem to stop laughing about something and those candid clicks look better because of that laughter, isn't it?

Check out Ananya Pandau's photos with her girl friends here:

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday talks about doing films having two female leads and the idea of being friends with them

On the work front, Ananya has an interesting line up of films ahead including Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, the pan India film with Vijay Deverakonda, and of course, the much talked about movie, Shakun Batra's film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement