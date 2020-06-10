Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya posing in this throwback photo will make you miss your girls too

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor's throwback photos from their afternoon outing is going to make you miss your good old pre-lockdown days with the girl friends.

It has been weeks since most of us have gotten a chance to meet our friends and hang out with them, even if it means doing practically nothing and just lazing around. But something that we miss the most is to be able to dress up and go out and click some amazing pictures with them and well, if you want to feel some nostalgia then we have photos of Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor from an outing together and you can just share a throwback yourself.

The photos see all three of them looking as stunning as ever. While both Shanaya and Khushi are wearing full length summer dresses and look gorgeous, Ananya opted for denim shorts in white and layered her blouse with a baby pink blazer. The trio is seen posing for the camera and it looks like they can't seem to stop laughing about something and those candid clicks look better because of that laughter, isn't it?

Check out Ananya Pandau's photos with her girl friends here:

On the work front, Ananya has an interesting line up of films ahead including Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, the pan India film with Vijay Deverakonda, and of course, the much talked about movie, Shakun Batra's film co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

