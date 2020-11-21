Ananya Panday kicks off her weekend in style as she greets Dubai and posts stunning photos with a perfect view

Actress Ananya Panday took to social media to share gorgeous photos from Dubai. The Khaali Peeli star could not wait to explore the city as she struck a cool pose by a waterbody.

Actress Ananya Panday may have skipped her Dubai trip with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana prior to Diwali due to her film shoot in Goa, but she is certainly not in the mood to miss it again. Her recent Instagram photos from Dubai prove that her weekend is off to a great start in the beautiful city. The Khaali Peeli star had wrapped up a schedule of shooting for Shakun Batra's film in Goa prior to Diwali and had returned to Mumbai.

Now, it looks like she is all set to take over Dubai over the weekend. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya dropped stunning photos as she posed by a waterbody in Dubai. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a blue crop top with denim jeans. Her hair is left open and she is seen flaunting a Louis Vuitton arm candy in the same. In the first picture, Ananya is seen posing with a serious expression on her face. However, in the second, she seemed to burst out laughing.

She captioned the photo as, "Can’t be serious for more than a second #HiDubai." Seeing the photo, her mom Bhavana dropped heart emoticons and her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also dropped a comment. She wrote, "Got the same photo in the same pose and same place haha." Anushka Ranjan looked forward to meeting Ananya in Dubai and she mentioned that in the comments.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film's first schedule was shot in Goa and now, as per reports Deepika and Siddhant were filming in Mumbai too. Besides this, Ananya also has a pan-India project with Vijay Deverakonda. It will be directed by Puri Jagannadh. Her last film Khaali Peeli was with Ishaan Khatter and it was released on an OTT platform.

