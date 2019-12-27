Ananya Panday on learning from dad Chunky Panday’s failure & success: I’ve seen it happening upfront

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2, and even before the release of her debut film, Ananya Panday had signed her seco​​nd film. As we speak, Ananya is riding high on the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and what is satisfying is that people are appreciating her role of Tapsaya in the film. Now, we all know that Anaya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and while Chunky had a bright start to his career, like every actor, he also experienced a decline in his career.

Now during an interview, all of 22, Ananya Panday reveals that she has learnt a lot from her father, and his experience in the industry, and talking about the success and failure, Ananya said that her father doesn’t need to tell her about success and failure in Bollywood because she says, “I’ve seen it with my own eyes. He doesn’t need to tell me anything because I’ve seen it happening upfront. The best thing I think about my dad though is that he’s never changed as a person.” Moreover, Ananya Panday says that what is amazing about her father is that be it success or failures, flops or hits, he has stayed the same positive, kind and happy person that he is. Ask her about the best advice that Chunky Panday has given her and Ananya says that she still clearly remember the advice that her father once gave and that being, “He keeps telling me that it’s harder to handle success that it is to handle failure, and I think that’s one of the best pieces of advice that he’s given me.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and next, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s film starring and Gully Boy actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

