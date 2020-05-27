Ananya Panday learning steps of Alia Bhatt’s song in video makes us wish to see the two stars together; WATCH

A throwback video of Ananya Panday is doing rounds on social media in which she is seen learning steps of Alia Bhatt’s song Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank.

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood stars are also staying in and spending time with family at home. Speaking of this, actress Ananya Panday also has been sharing updates while staying at home. The Gen-Y star made her debut in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 and managed to leave an imprint with her performance. Back then, Ananya had revealed that the star of Student Of The Year, is her inspiration and that she has always looked up to her.

Now, we stumbled upon a throwback video of Ananya in which we can see the SOTY 2 star trying to learn steps on Alia’s song, Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank. In the throwback video, we can see Ananya practicing steps with her choreographer and it surely looked like the star was trying to nail her act. Clad in a kurta with salwar, Ananya looked pretty as she twirled in the video. However, her dance came to a halt when Ananya accidentally hit her choreographer on her arm and broke into laughter.

The adorable video of Ananya trying to learn the steps of Ghar More Pardesiya makes us wish to see Alia and Ananya in the same frame some day. Meanwhile, recently, a photo of Ananya learning belly dancing virtually amid the lockdown went viral on social media. Amid the lockdown, it seems the Gen Y star is keeping up with her dance practices as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is gearing up for her film, Khaali Peeli starrer Ishaan Khatter and her in the lead. The film was supposed to release on June 12, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, work is pending on the film. Apart from this, Ananya also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen in the untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

